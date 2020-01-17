Industrial Batteries Market to 2027 – Leading Players Johnson Controls , Enersys , Saft Groupe, CandD Technologies, Toshiba International

The industrial battery is a battery that is designed only for industrial uses. These types of batteries are widely used in electric vehicles for transportations, lifting, or moving supplies to warehouses. Supply energy to end-users is the primary function of industrial batteries. Battery packs are used as a source of power for a variety of industrial purposes like robotics, construction, and railroad applications. Moreover, the development of recyclable batteries may also impact the global market in the coming years.

The rapid industrialization, increasing expenditure on research activities, and growing demand for high capacity power storage are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. However, issues related to safety and the vast investment requirement are the factors restraining the growth of the market. Increasing demand for uninterrupted electric energy across the globe is considered to be an important factor driving the growth of the industrial batteries market.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. Johnson Controls Inc.

2. Exide Technologies Inc.

3. Enersys Inc.

4. Saft Groupe S.A.

5. GS Yuasa Corporation

6. Northstar Battery Company LLC

7. CandD Technologies, Inc.

8. Robert Bosch GmbH

9. East Penn Manufacturing Company

10. Toshiba International Corporation

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Industrial Batteries

Compare major Industrial Batteries providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Industrial Batteries providers

Profiles of major Industrial Batteries providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Industrial Batteries -intensive vertical sectors

The global Industrial batteries market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as lead-acid batteries, lithium-based batteries, nickel-based batteries, others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as telecom and data communication, industrial equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS)/backup, grid-level energy storage, others.

Industrial Batteries Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Industrial Batteries Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Industrial Batteries market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Industrial Batteries market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Industrial Batteries market is provided.

