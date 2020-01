INDUSTRIAL COPPER CABLE MARKET GROWTH REVENUE BY TOP KEY PLAYERS – ACOME , CABLES RCT , CME WIRE AND CABLE , COFICAB , COROPLAST FRITZ MILLER

Energy management systems are getting popularity since they help gain competitive advantage, reduce energy cost, and increase productivity. Every industry, big or small, is operating with the help of energy, so it is essential to install the energy management system. Industrial Energy Management Solution is a complete system that continually monitors energy consumption and offers active real-time control to minimize energy cost and carbon footprint. These systems provide energy consumption analysis, drill down analysis, debottlenecking, what-if analysis, and modeling & simulation, which help to enhance both the energy demand and energy supply aspects of the plant operations. Thus, energy management systems support the end-users to make quick and effective strategic decisions.

ABB Ltd., CISCO System, Eaton, Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company, Honeywell International, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric

The increase in the acceptance of energy management systems for the industrial development across different verticals of the market is fueling the growth of the industrial energy management systems market. In addition, as the energy management standards and environmental regulations are becoming more stringent, the various industries are putting significant efforts to make their manufacturing processes more efficient.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Industrial energy management systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Industrial energy management systems industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Industrial energy management systems market with detailed market segmentation by technology, hardware, services, end-user, and geography. The global industrial energy management systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Industrial energy management systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Industrial energy management systems market is segmented on the basis of technology, hardware, services, and end-user. Based on technology, the market is segmented as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controls (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS), Meter Data Management (MDM), Energy Management Information System (EMIS), and Others. Further, based on hardware, the market is divided into Communication Network Hardware and Industrial Hardware. Furthermore, on basis of services, market is segmented as System Integrators, Consulting, and Maintenance & Support Services. Based on end-user, the Industrial energy management systems market is segmented as Automotive, Construction, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Utilities, Mining, Electronics, and Others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Industrial energy management systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Industrial energy management systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

