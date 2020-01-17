Inertial Navigation System Market Insights, Leading Key Players And Top Factors Driving 2019–2027| Collins Aerospace , General Electric Company , Honeywell International Inc. , LORD MicroStrain

An inertial navigation system is a device which uses a computer, rotation sensors, and motion sensors to constantly calculate the current position by using a previously determined position, and the velocity of a moving object. An inertial navigation system used in navigation applications, where precision and performance are of utmost importance, together with its size and cost. Inertial navigation system demand surges owing to increasing applications of the product in defense, naval and space sectors and commercial vehicles.

Owing to growing passenger air traffic and technological advancements in the global aerospace industry, inertial navigation system market demand is expected to soar over the years. Nevertheless, the growing cost of the device is a crucial parameter which is capable of hindering the growth of the global inertial navigation system market. Furthermore, due to growth in defense budgets of numerous emerging economies such as India and China has also created ample opportunities for inertial navigation system market.

The “Global Inertial Navigation System market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the global inertial navigation system market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, technology, and geography. The global inertial navigation system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading inertial navigation system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global inertial navigation system market is segmented on the component, application, and technology. On the basis of component, the inertial navigation system market is segmented into gyroscopes, accelerometers, algorithms and processors. On the basis of application, the inertial navigation system market is segmented into aircraft, marine, UAVs, and missiles. On the basis of technology, the inertial navigation system market is segmented into mechanical gyro, MEMS, fiber optics gyro, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global inertial navigation system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The inertial navigation system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the inertial navigation system market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

– Collins Aerospace

– General Electric Company

– Honeywell International Inc.

– LORD MicroStrain

– Northrop Grumman Corporation

– Safran Electronics & Defense

– Teledyne TSS

– Thales Group

– The Raytheon Company

– Trimble Navigation Ltd.

