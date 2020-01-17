Insect Pest Control Global Market Outlook 2017-2026

According to Publisher, the Global Inspect Pest Control market is expected to grow from $11.99 billion in 2017 to reach $21.38 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 6.6%.

Increase in purchasing power parity, government regulations on food hygiene, environmental health & the growing public awareness, rising public awareness are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, lack of skilled technicians, operating constraints and lengthy approval procedure and absence of uniform guidelines for testing are hampering the growth of the market.

Pest control is the regulation or management of a species. Pesticides are applied to crops by agricultural aircraft, tractor-mounted crop sprayers or as seed dressings to control pests. There are a large number of different methods of pest (including disease) control available to the crop protectionist, but careful deliberation is required in making a choice of methods.

Some of the key players in the Insect Pest Control Market are Bayer AG, Adama, Rollins, Inc., FMC Corporation, Ecolab, Arrow Exterminators, BASF SE, Ensystex, The Terminix International Company Lp, Syngenta, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Rentokil Initial PLC, BizLink, Amphenol, LS Cable & System Ltd., Nexans S.A., Hansen, Kintronic Laboratories, Inc., Belden Inc and L-Com Global Connectivity.

Mosquito control manages the inhabitants of mosquitoes to reduce their harm to human health, economies, and enjoyment. Mosquito control is a crucial public-health practice throughout the world and particularly in the tropics because mosquitoes spread many diseases, such as malaria and the Zika virus. The demand for mosquito control services has been increasing sturdily in developing markets with huge areas of unhygienic pockets such as in the Asia Pacific and RoW regions. The occurrence of harmful diseases strengthened the need for effective measures from national public health authorities to control the proliferation of mosquitoes.

Control Methods Covered:

– Physical Control Methods

– Chemical Control Methods

– Biological Control Methods

– Other Control Methods

Insect Type Covered:

– Cockroaches

– Ants

– Mosquitoes

– Bedbugs

– Termites

– Flies

– Other Insect Types

Applications Covered:

– Livestock farms

– Commercial & industrial

– Residential

– Other Applications

