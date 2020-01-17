IoT Healthcare Market expected to reach $405.65 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 28.9% | Royal Philips, Medtronic, IBM, Accenture PLC, Cisco Systems, GE Healthcare, Microsoft, Qualcomm Life

The report on “IoT Healthcare Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Global IoT Healthcare market is expected to grow from $41.22 billion in 2017 to reach $405.65 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 28.9%. Increasing occurrence rates of chronic disorder, implementation of favorable strict government regulatory rules and evolution of artificial intelligence technology are some of the key factors driving the market growth. However, lack of efficiency in deploying IoT solutions, data privacy and security issues and limited technical knowledge are hampering the market.

The Internet of Thing (IoT) is a technology implanted with software, sensors, electronics and network connectivity through which data can be collected and exchanged. It provides better quality care to the patient by simplifying the experience of healthcare. IoT simplify the experience in terms of cost and time saving.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Royal Philips, Medtronic, IBM, Accenture PLC, Cisco Systems, GE Healthcare, Microsoft, Qualcomm Life, NEC Corporation, SAP, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, NXP Semiconductors, Stanley Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd., Bosch Software Innovations GmbH and Amazon.com Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global IoT Healthcare market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2026.

The report analyzes factors affecting IoT Healthcare market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the IoT Healthcare market in these regions.

