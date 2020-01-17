IoT security Market Set to grow from US$ 8.4 Bn in 2017 to US$ 30.9 Bn by 2025

IoT security market is expected to grow from US$ 8.4 Bn in 2017 to US$ 30.9 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.6% between 2017 and 2025.

IoT security Market report covers the overview, summary, market dynamics, competitive analysis, and leading player’s various strategies to sustain in the global market. Apart from this, it also covers detail information about various clients which is the most significant element for industry. The report predicts future market orientation for the forecast period from 2016 to 2025 with the help of past and current market values.

Market Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corp.

Infineon Technologies

Intel Corporation

Symantec Corporation

ARM Holdings

NXP Semiconductor

INSIDE Secure

Gemalto NV

Trend Micro, Inc.

This research gives the idea to aim at your targeted customer’s understanding, needs and demands. Also, reveals how effectively a company can meet its requirements. The IoT security industry is becoming increasingly dynamic and innovative, with more number of private players enrolling the industry.

In addition, the report discusses IoT security business strategies, sales and market channels, market volume and buyer’s information, demand and supply ratio across the globe. The report segments the worldwide IoT security based on the type of product, end users, and regions. It describes the performance of an individual segment in market growth.

Global IoT Security Market – By Type

Network Security

End-point Security

Cloud Security

Application Security

Others

Global IoT Security Market – By Solution

Threat Analysis

Identity Access Management

Data Loss Protection

Encryption

Dispatch and Incident Response

Distributed Denial of Service Protection

Others

Global IoT Security Market – By Application

Smart Home

Connected Car

Information & Communication Technology

Smart Factories

BFSI

Smart Retail

Smart Healthcare

Smart Transportation

Wearable

Others

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global algorithm trading market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the IoT security thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

IoT creates immense opportunities to benefit the multiple business segments and society, with rise in the use of network-connected devices, systems, and services. Nevertheless, IoT security has not grown with the same pace of revolution and deployment, thus creating extensive economic and safety risks. As there is increase in integrated network connections into critical infrastructure, important processes that are performed digitally are becoming more vulnerable to cyber threats. Increasing dependence on network-connected technologies has grown faster than the means to secure it.

In the end, the primary and foremost goal of this IoT security report is to aid the user check out the market about its definition, distribution, market capability, trends and the obstacles that the market is facing. We have done a knowledgeable and insightful study while developing the research document.

