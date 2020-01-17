IP Telephony Market is Becoming More Wide Spread | Know the Key Players: Networks Corporation, NEC Corporation, MICROSOFT CORPORATION

IP telephony market accounted to US$ 25.26 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% to account for US$ 63.47 Bn by 2027. Driving factors such as widespread availability of integration support and migration strategies, Potential to enhance the quality of customer support and service are anticipated to have a significant impact on the development of IP telephony market in the coming years.

The key trend which will predominantly affect the IP telephony market in a coming year is companies in the IP Telephony value chain would tap into the opportunities provided by the new GDPR regulation. The new regulation that shook the entire telecom industry in the recent time, the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) regulation is on the contrary expected to provide the IP telephony market players with growth opportunities. Up till now the IP telephony along with its flexibility and several other advantages come with an array of vulnerabilities, and the advent of GDPR regulation compulsorily addresses these vulnerabilities, particularly those, which directly impact the privacy aspect.

The IP Telephony market is segmented on the basis of the component, which comprises hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment further comprises IP Desktop Phones, DECT Phones, IP Conference Phones, and other IP Phones. The softphone segment focuses on software-based IP phones, whereas the services segment is grounded on installation & maintenance and professional services. The market by the installation is segmented into wired & wireless, whereas by enterprise size it is segmented into SME (having less than 500 employees) and large enterprises (More than 500 employees). In our research report, we have considered, end users segment which includes Residential, Corporate, and Government sectors.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the IP telephony market. Also, primary interview was conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the IP Telephony industry.

The List of Companies



1. Avaya INC.

2. Mitel Networks Corporation

3. NEC Corporation

4. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

5. Cisco Systems, Inc.

6. Panasonic Corporation

7. Yealink Inc.

8. Toshiba Corporation

9. Ascom Holding AG

10. Polycom, Inc.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION 17

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 17

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 17

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 18

3. IP TELEPHONY MARKET LANDSCAPE 21

3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 21

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 22

3.2.1 Global IP Telephony Market – By Component 23

3.2.2 Global IP Telephony Market – By Hardware 23

3.2.3 Global IP Telephony Market – By Service 24

3.2.4 Global IP Telephony Market – By Installation Type 24

3.2.5 Global IP Telephony Market – By Enterprise size 24

3.2.6 Global IP Telephony Market – By End-User 24

3.2.7 Global IP Telephony Market – By Geography 24

3.3 PEST ANALYSIS 26

3.3.1 North America PEST Analysis 26

3.3.2 EUROPE PEST Analysis 28

3.3.3 ASIA PACIFIC PEST Analysis 30

3.3.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis 32

3.3.5 South America PEST Analysis 34

4. IP TELEPHONY MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS 36

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 36

4.1.1 Influence of advancing internet facilities in the market 36

4.1.2 Rising Importance of effective communication in corporate ecosystem 36

4.1.3 The cost effectiveness of the IP telephony is driving its adoption 36

4.1.4 Widespread availability of integration support and migration strategies 37

4.1.5 Potential to enhance the quality of customer support and service 37

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS 38

4.2.1 Security concerns with respect to increasing cybercrime 38

4.2.2 Issues with emergency calling facility 38

4.2.3 The reliability of IP Telephony over the external power source and internet connectivity might impact its growth 38

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES 39

4.3.1 The ISDN Switch off coupled with expanding growth of SMEs to provide a noteworthy growth opportunity in the coming years 39

4.3.2 Inception of 5G to provide growth benefits to both IP telephony operators as well as device manufacturers 39

4.4 FUTURE TREND 43

4.4.1 Companies in the IP Telephony value chain would tap onto the opportunities provided by the new GDPR regulation 43

4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS & RESTRAINTS 44

Continue….

