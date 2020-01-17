Know about Huge Petition of Wearable AI Market in forecast Years| Apple, ATLAS WEARABLES, Bragi , Fitbit, FocusVentures, Google LLC,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Wearable AI are the specially designed AI integrated devices that are worn on the human body. The primary use of these wearable AI is to monitor different data related to the health. AI technology enhances the capabilities of existing wearable devices by providing additional features like analytics, machine learning and more real-time actionable audio, visual feedback among others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The Wearable AI market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing popularity of AI assistants, advancements in wireless technologies, and increasing demand for health monitoring solutions, whereas the higher cost of these solutions and short life-cycle are the primary factor that might hinder the growth of wearable AI market. The increasing demand for wearable or pets is creating an opportunity for the companies in wearable AI market to expand their customer base.

Top Companies in this Report

– Apple, Inc.

– ATLAS WEARABLES

– Bragi

– Fitbit, Inc.

– FocusVentures, Inc.

– Google LLC

– Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

– IBM Corporation

– Moov Inc.

– SAMSUNG

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Wearable AI Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductors industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of wearable AI market with detailed market segmentation by product, operation, component, application and geography. The global wearable AI market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wearable AI market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the wearable AI market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global wearable AI market is segmented on the basis of product, operation, component, and application. Based product, the market is segmented as smart watch, ear wear, and eye wear. On the basis of the operation the market is segmented as on-device AI, cloud-based AI. On the basis of component the market is divided into processor, connectivity IC, sensors. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as consumer electronics, enterprise, healthcare, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global wearable AI market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The wearable AI market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting wearable AI market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics

effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the wearable AI market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. WEARABLE AI MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. WEARABLE AI MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. WEARABLE AI MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. WEARABLE AI MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT

8. WEARABLE AI MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – OPERATION

9. WEARABLE AI MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

10. WEARABLE AI MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

11. WEARABLE AI MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

