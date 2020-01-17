Lactose Market In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players Fonterra Co-operative Group, Glanbia plc, Hilmar Ingredients

Lactose is a disaccharide which is a large sugar molecule that is made up of two smaller sugar molecules, glucose, and galactose. Lactose is naturally found in milk and dairy. It makes up around 2-8% of milk by weight. Human milk contains 7.2% of lactose which provides up to 50% of an infant’s energy needs whereas 4.7% of lactose is present in cow’s milk which provides up to 30% of an infant’s energy needs. Other than milk, lactose is also present in the cream, fresh cheeses, and yogurt. Lactose is essential for diet because it aids the absorption of calcium and phosphorus. Apart from these lactose helps in the growth of useful bacteria to fight unwanted organisms and promote health in the human intestine. It is expected that in the coming years lactose market is expected to grow at a tremendous pace. Increase in the consumption for milk and milk products in the food & beverage household industry for their nutritional benefit is expected to drive the market. Furthermore, increasing usage of lactose in the medical and pharmaceutical industry is also projected to have a significant impact in the lactose market. Emerging usage of lactose in the cosmetic and personal care sector is evolving, which in turn is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the lactose market.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study: FrieslandCampina Ingredients, Agropur cooperative Laitiere, Armor Pharma, Arla Foods amba, BASF SE, BIOFAC A/S, DuPont, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Glanbia plc, Hilmar Ingredients

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Lactose Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the lactose industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of lactose market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global lactose market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading lactose market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global lactose market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use and form. Based on type, the market is segmented into lactulose, lactilol, gos, lactobionic acid, galactose, sialyllactose and others. On the basis of the end-use the market is segmented into animal feed, confectionery, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and cosmetic and personal care. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into powder and granule.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global lactose market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The lactose market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting lactose market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Lactose market in these regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Lactose Market – By Type

1.3.2 Lactose Market – By End-Use

1.3.3 Lactose Market – By Form

1.3.4 Lactose Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. LACTOSE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. LACTOSE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

6. LACTOSE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1. LACTOSE – GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2. LACTOSE – GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027

6.3. MARKET POSITIONING/MARKET SHARE

Continue…..

