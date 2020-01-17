Linear Motor Market 2019 In-Depth Approaches Behind The Success Of Top Players Like Aerotech , Danaher , Etel S.A. , Mitsubishi Electric Moog , Panasonic , Piezomotor , Rockwell Automation

The linear motor is a type of electric motor with unrolled stator and rotor. Linear motors produce linear force along their length instead of torque. These type of motors are simple to control and easy to use. Besides, linear motors have several advantages such as compact sizes, silent operations, no moving parts, and reduced maintenance. These are used for various industrial and non-industrial applications such as factory automation, robotics, processing, packaging, and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The linear motor market is anticipated to witness growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising demand for factory automation coupled with growing applications in the semiconductor industry for miniaturization of electronic devices. Furthermore, newer innovations in direct drives and adoption of advanced technologies propel the growth of the market. However, high installation costs for low-volume production may hamper market growth. Nonetheless, emerging markets of the developing countries are likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities for the major players of the linear motor market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Linear Motor Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of linear motor market with detailed market segmentation by axis, design, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global linear motor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading linear motor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global linear motor market is segmented on the basis of axis, design, application, and industry vertical. Based on axis, the market is segmented as single-axis and multi-axis. By design, the market is classified into flat-bed, cylindrical, and u-channel. On the basis of the application the market is segmented industrial and non-industrial. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as aerospace & defense, agriculture, automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronics, food & beverage, textile, and others.

Fundamentals of Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. LINEAR MOTOR MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. LINEAR MOTOR MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. LINEAR MOTOR MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. LINEAR MOTOR MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – AXIS

8. LINEAR MOTOR MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DESIGN

9. LINEAR MOTOR MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

10. LINEAR MOTOR MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

11. LINEAR MOTOR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

