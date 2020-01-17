Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market to 2027 – India Analysis and Forecasts by Applications and End-User Verticals

Liquefied Natural Gas mainly contains methane, which is condensed to liquid state by cooling at 256 degree Fahrenheit. The higher reduction of volume when compared to CNG is an advantage to transfer LNG from one country to another as per the requirement. Increasing consumption of energy will accelerate the usage of LNG further. It is estimated that more than 250 years of renewable natural gas is available as per the current consumption level, new pipelines, inter connections and LNG infrastructures are being built to exploit this unconventional resource.

Some of the important players in India Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market are Shell, Chevron, Atlantic, Total, Bechtel Corporation, BG Group, GAIL, and Petronet LNG Limited.

The report aims to provide an overview of India Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market along with detailed segmentation of market by application, and end-user verticals. Continuous growth of Indian economy, along with competitive fuel and gas pricing is the major factor driving the growth of LNG market in India.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

– To provide overview of the India Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market

– To analyze and forecast India Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market on the basis of application, and end-user verticals

– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis

– To profiles key India Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

