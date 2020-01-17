Located of the Biggest Electric School Bus Program at the United States of America at Virginia

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

The Dominion Energy has collaborated with the neighboring Virginia school districts to start replacing diesel school buses with 100 percent electric ones in stages. No stage could come too soon, and CleanTechnica wishes every school district a fast rollout after the first 50 launches of the program. Children are the ones who are more sensitive to the pollution of air compared to the adults, and it pains them and their studies.

Thomas Built Buses Inc. (TBB) been chosen as the giver of all 50 of the first electric school buses. The buses are required to start operating in the current year. This would already be the biggest electric school bus deployment in the history of the United States of America. After the year 2020, Dominion Energy would add 200 more smoke-free school buses every year for the next five years period, with the aim being to reach a 50 percent smoke-free bus fleet by the year 2025. The target is to attain 100 percent non-smoking school

