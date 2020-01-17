Massive demand for Automotive Supercharger Market to 2025 – Honeywell International Inc., Valeo, Paxton Automotive, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, A & A Corvette, IHI Corporation, and Duryea Technologies

The “Global Automotive Supercharger Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive supercharger industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global automotive supercharger market with detailed market segmentation by technology, fuel type, vehicle type, power source, and geography. The global automotive supercharger market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the automotive supercharger market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the major drivers are growing demand of high-end vehicles, and benefit over turbocharger as lag diminishes which drives the automotive supercharger market in the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive supercharger market based on technology, fuel type, vehicle type, and power source. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall automotive supercharger market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The automotive supercharger market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Some of the key players influencing the automotive supercharger market are Eaton Corporation Plc, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Vortech Engineering LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Valeo, Paxton Automotive, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, A & A Corvette, IHI Corporation, and Duryea Technologies among others.

The mounting inclination of OEMS towards hybrid and electric vehicles, lack of scalability and weight constraint are some of the factors which may hamper the automotive supercharger market. However, the mounting technological advancement, development of diesel superchargers, and augmented demand for electric superchargers across various region are creating opportunities which will increase the demand of automotive supercharger in the forecast period.

The report analyzes factors affecting the automotive supercharger market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

