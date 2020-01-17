Massive demand for E-Bike Market 2019 Growth and its Detail Analysis by Top Key players like Continental, Giant Bicycles, MERIDA BIKES, Pedego Electric Bikes, Robert Bosch

The E-bike market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing concerns about traffic congestion, rapid urbanization, government initiatives to reduce emission level, growing bicycle tourism industry boosts the market growth. However, underdeveloped aftermarket services, technological challenges and unplanned infrastructure in developing countries are impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

An electric bicycle known as an e-bike is a bicycle with an integrated electric motor which can be used for propulsion. An e-bike has a small engine to assist the rider’s pedal-power to somewhat more powerful e-bikes which tend closer to moped-style functionality-bikes use rechargeable batteries.

Categories of the E-Bike Market based on the below segment and sub segments:

• By Battery Type: Lithium-Ion, Lithium-Ion Polymer, Lead Acid

• By Motor Type: Hub Motor, Mid Motor

• By Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM)

The “Global E-bike Market analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global E-bike market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the E-bike market with detailed market segmentation by battery type, motor type, class and mode. The global E-bike market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading E-bike market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the E-bike market.

Leading Key players:

• Continental AG

• Giant Bicycles

• MERIDA BIKES

• Pedego Electric Bikes

• Robert Bosch

• SHIMANO

• Specialized Bicycle Components

• Trek Bicycle

• WUXI YADEA EXPORT-IMPORT

• Yamaha Motor

The global E-bike market is segmented on the basis of battery type, motor type, class and mode. Based on battery type the market is segmented as lithium-ion, lithium-ion polymer and lead acid. On the basis the motor type the market is segmented as hub motor and mid motor. On the basis of class the market is segmented as class-I, class-Ii and class-Iii.Based on mode the market is segmented as pedal assist mode and throttle mode.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global E-bike market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central AmericaThe E-bike market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting E-bike market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the E-bike market in these regions.

Key Benefits

• This report provides a detailed study of market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• In-depth coverage of the global market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

• This study further includes market share analysis in terms of type and applications.

• Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market is provided.

• Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market and assists strategists in better decision-making.

