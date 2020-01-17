Metal Foam Market Impressive Growth | hollomet GmbH, Hunan Ted New Material Co.Ltd., Nanoshel LLC

Metal foams are cellular structures made out of metals with high strength to weight ratio. These are mostly made from aluminum, nickel, and copper. Metal foams are used for sound-proofing and crash protection application. In electronics, metal foams can be used as heat sinks. Metal foams are characterized by very high porosity with around 70-95% of volume constituting of void spaces. These are ultra-light materials with high compression strength and good energy absorption properties. Owing to these properties the metal foams are used in variety of applications including heat-exchangers, bio-chemical implants, light-weight structures, mechanical damping devices, sound absorbers among others. The metal foam market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands from the automotive sectors where the product is used in manufacturing parts to reduce vibration, improve stiffness, and absorbing impact energy and ensuring passenger safety during collision. Light-weight attribute of the product resulting in reduced vehicle weight and improving fuel economy is another major factor boosting the growth of the metal foam market. However, high material costs hinder the market growth. Nonetheless, rapid growth in the aerospace industry offers significant growth opportunity for the players involved in the metal foam market during the forecast period.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study: Admatis Ltd., Alantum Corporation, American Elements, Cnem Corporation, Cymat Technologies Ltd., ERG Aerospace Corp., hollomet GmbH, Hunan Ted New Material Co.Ltd., Nanoshel LLC, Shanghai Zhonghui foam Aluminum Co.Ltd.

Get Exclusive Sample Report: @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012701766/sample

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Metal Foam Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of metal foam market with detailed market segmentation by material, application, end-use industry, and geography. The global metal foam market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading metal foam market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global metal foam market is segmented on the basis of material, application, and end-use industry. Based on material, the market is segmented as aluminum, nickel, copper, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as anti-intrusion bars, heat exchangers, sound absorbers, and others. The market on the basis of the end-use industry, is classified as automotive, building & construction, industrial, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global metal foam market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The metal foam market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting metal foam market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the metal foam market in these regions.

Want Full Report? Enquire [email protected] https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012701766/buying

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Metal Foam Market – By Material

1.3.2 Metal Foam Market – By Application

1.3.3 Metal Foam Market – By End-Use Industry

1.3.4 Metal Foam Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. METAL FOAM MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. METAL FOAM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

6. METAL FOAM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1. METAL FOAM – GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2. METAL FOAM – GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027

6.3. MARKET POSITIONING/MARKET SHARE

Continue…..

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets