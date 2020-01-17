Military Gas Mask Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights All Safe Industries, Inc. Avon Protection Systems, Inc. Duram Mask Honeywell International

The exclusive report on Military Gas Mask Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a holistic view of the market. The report gives in-detailed information across globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America & Central America (SCAM). We follow an iterative research methodology model to formulate the report that help decision makers to take sound investment evaluation. Secondary research is carried out using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights of the market backed by the telephonic interviews with Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s) and Subject Matter Expertise (SME’s). This model negates drastic deviation in the market estimation and is used to estimate the Military Gas Mask Market size and forecasts till 2027.

Military gas masks are the masks that are used for preventing users from toxic gases and airborne pollutants. These masks not just form a cover over a user’s nose and mouth, but also cover eyes and other soft tissues on the face. The toxic materials may be particulates, such as bacteria, viruses, and other biological agents or gaseous in nature, such as chlorine and other poisonous gases generated from different weapons.

Leading Military Gas Mask Market Players:

All Safe Industries, Inc.

Avon Protection Systems, Inc.

Duram Mask

Honeywell International Inc.

Jiangsu ANHUA Police Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Metadure Inc.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Nexter Group

Shalon Chemical Industries Ltd

The 3M Company

The global Military gas mask market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as Full-Face Gas Mask and Half-Face Gas Mask. Further, based on product type, the market is divided into Air-Purifying Respirator and Powered Air-Purifying Respirator. On basis of application, the military gas mask market is segmented into Chemical Defense, Nuclear Defense, Biological Defense, and Radiological Defense.

