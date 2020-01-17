Mining Equipment Market to See Massive Growth by 2027|Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Sandvik, Joy Global

Mining can be defined as the extraction of minerals and non-renewable resources such as natural gas, petroleum, limestone, coal, and many more. Mining also includes the extraction of metals, coal, oil shale, gemstones, limestone, chalk and others. Increasing demand for metal and mineral commodities and increasing consumption of natural resources, such as coal, diamond, and uranium is fueling the growth of mining equipment.

The major driver influencing the growth of mining equipment is the high performance equipment, increasing usage of coal and growth in demand for resource exploration, whereas high cost associated with the mining equipment can act as a restraining factor in the market. Increasing constructions of roads and railway tracks will presents various opportunity in the market in the coming years.

The “Mining Equipment Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the mining equipment industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global mining equipment market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global mining equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global mining equipment market based on type, application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall mining equipment market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 15 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key mining equipment market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Sandvik, Joy Global, Hitachi Co. Ltd., Atlas Copco, AB Volvo, Doosan Group, Metso and Liebherr Group.

