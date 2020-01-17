Mobile Crane Market Growth, Trends, Key Opportunity and Value Chain 2017-2025 | Liebherr-International S.A., Terex Corporation, Tadano Ltd.

Mobile Crane market is expected to grow US$ 9.82 billion by 2025 from US$ 8.32 billion in 2016. The constantly growing population has resulted in increased investments in the infrastructure and construction sector of various economies. Also, government initiatives for up gradation of existing infrastructure of the developed economies has resulted in increased demand for heavy construction machinery. Mobile cranes are extensively used in various applications including construction, oil & gas, shipping, etc. Furthermore, increased investments in the construction of power plants has also influenced the market growth particularly, in developing nations.

The use of mobile cranes in construction sector is predicted to account for the highest share during the forecast period. The construction sector of all the regions are experiencing a huge growth particularly, in the emerging economies worldwide. Also, the governments of developed nations are investing in renovation of their ageing infrastructure. For instance, the US president announced an initiative named as ‘Rebuild America’ to reconstruct the old infrastructure including roads, airports, rails and ports.

Mobile Crane market by crane type is segmented into All-Terrain Cranes, Crawler Cranes, Truck Cranes, Rough Terrain Cranes and others. On the basis of applications, the mobile crane market is segmented into construction, oil & gas, power & utilities, shipping & port building and others. The mining industry utilizes this massive equipment for the extraction of raw materials in an open cast mining environment. Despite of the sluggish growth of this industry in past few years, it is predicted to showcase some growth in its development in the following years. The growth in mining industry is highly influenced by the collaborations and partnerships initiated in this industry.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Mobile Crane industry.

Companies Mentioned

1. Liebherr-International S.A.

2. Terex Corporation

3. Tadano Ltd.

4. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

5. XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

6. Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

7. Kato Works Co. Ltd.

8. Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

9. Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane Co., Ltd.

10. The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

