Model Based Enterprise Market Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2027 | Accenture, Autodesk, Cisco Systems, Dassault Syst?mes SE, General Electric Company

The model based enterprise are gaining popularity across various industries due to increasing adoption of digital technologies in design and developing, manufacturing software capabilities is anticipated to grow the model based enterprise market in the forecast period. The emerging concept of digital twin and digital thread technologies is anticipated to bolster the demand of model based enterprise market in the forecast period.

The growing adoption of digital technologies in oil & gas industry and rising application of 3D modelling tools, product lifecycle management (PLM), and other software tools in electronics and telecommunications industry are the major drivers for the growth of the model based enterprise market. The increasing technological innovations as well as adoption of IoT and cloud based platforms across various industries is creating opportunities for the model based enterprise market in the coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include Accenture plc, Autodesk, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dassault Syst?mes SE, General Electric Company, HCL Technologies Limited, Oracle Corporation, PTC Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG

The “Global Model Based Enterprise Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of model based enterprise market with detailed market segmentation by offerings, deployment type, end user industry, and geography. The global model based enterprise market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading model based enterprise market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global model based enterprise market is segmented on the offerings, deployment type, and end user industry. Based on offerings, the market is segmented into solutions and services. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. Similarly, on the basis of end user industry the market is bifurcated into aerospace and defense, automotive, construction, retail, power and energy, food and beverages, oil and gas, and others.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MODEL BASED ENTERPRISE MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. MODEL BASED ENTERPRISE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. MODEL BASED ENTERPRISE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. MODEL BASED ENTERPRISE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – OFFERING

8. MODEL BASED ENTERPRISE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT TYPE

9. MODEL BASED ENTERPRISE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER INDUSTRY

10. MODEL BASED ENTERPRISE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12.MODEL BASED ENTERPRISE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. ACCENTURE PLC

12.2. AUTODESK, INC.

12.3. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

12.4. DASSAULT SYST

