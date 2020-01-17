Next Gen Memory Market Future Scope, Overview, Growth Analysis and Forecast Research Report 2027

The global next gen memory market accounted to US$ 2.78 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 26.57 Bn by 2027.

The next gen memory industry is said to be in a transition phase where innovations are ruling the roost, and encouraging growth figures are ensuring a host of new entrants into the market. Next gen memory is incrementally gaining momentum in recent years. In the current scenario, various consumer electronic devices are used by consumers across the globe for a plethora of tasks. Consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, music players, etc. have become integral part of consumers’ lives. In the continually advancing consumer electronics industry, the consumers are expecting more powerful, fast, and high storage capacity devices. While substantial innovation was brought in the industry with the enablement of flash memory over the past decades, the technology roadblocks have prevented it to scale further. This has led to the proliferation of next gen memory in the market. The consumer devices are becoming smarter with the ongoing technological advancements. The AI-enabled applications have stoked the demand for cheaper & bigger storage and faster processors. The next gen memory market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, as the need for high-end memory requirement is expected to rise exponentially, propelled heavily by the consumer interest.

Increase in the need for advanced features is gaining significant traction from various industries. Further, the rise in IoT penetration is accelerating the demand for next-generation memories. Also, high consumption of non-volatile next-gen memories is supplementing the growth of the market. However, high cost is the key challenge that is witnessed by the next-gen memory market. Similarly, manufacturing challenges are expected to impact the demand-supply equilibrium. Nonetheless, the rise in penetration of autonomous cars is projected to create growth opportunities for the next gen memory market.

The global next gen memory market is experiencing a stable growth in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The market for next gen memory comprises of several tier1, tier2 and tier3 companies across the globe which capitalize substantial amounts with an objective to develop advanced electronic and semiconductor storage products. Geographically, the next gen memory market is categorized on basis of five strategic regions as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific region accounted for the maximum market share in 2017, nearly half of the entire market. Presence of some of the leading manufactures such as Fujitsu, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Toshiba Corporation, and others has fueled the developments in the next gen memory market in the region. China and India are the biggest catalysts of growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Further, countries such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and others are pacing up in the next gen memory market. The development of autonomous vehicles and connected infrastructure in Japan, China and South Korea will further boost the demands of next gen memory.

Key players operating in the next gen memory market are taking measures to gain maximum benefit from on the opportunities in emerging markets. Some of the major players in the next gen memory market include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Intel Corporation, Microchip Technology Incorporated, Micron Technology, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Hynix Inc., and Toshiba Corporation among others. Several other participants are also operational in global next gen memory market that offer its customers with robust products and solutions, thereby catalyzing the demand of next gen memory market.

The report segments the global next gen memory market as follows:

Global Next Gen Memory Market – By Type

Volatile Memory

Non-Volatile Memory

FRAM

MRAM

ReRAM

Phase-Change Memory

Nano RAM

Others

Global Next Gen Memory Market – By Application

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Enterprise Storage

Military & Aerospace

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Others

