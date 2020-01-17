Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Growth strategies and with Leading Key Players: GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca

The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are a type of pain reliever that help to reduce inflammation and lower fevers. The NSAIDs are the most prescribed medications, which are used to treat conditions that cause pain or inflammation, such as arthritis. The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as, aspirin and ibuprofen, are considered as the first line of treatment in pain management due to three basic properties: analgesic, antipyretic, and anti-inflammatory. The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) market is anticipated to grow due to rising prevalence of bone & joint disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis & osteoarthritis, and rising incidence of pain disorders and increase in geriatric population with high risk of various diseases across the globe. However, increase in number of hospital surgeries and growing adoption of pain management therapeutics are likely to grow the market during the forecast period.

Influencing players of this market are: Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED., AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca

Get | Download Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012701968/sample

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceuticals industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) market with detailed market segmentation by dosage form, indication, end user and geography. The global non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) market is segmented on the basis of dosage form, indication, and end user. On the basis of dosage form, oral, topical and injectable. Based on indication, the market is classified as, postoperative pain, bone & joint pain, sports injuries, menstruation and others. The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) market, on the basis of end user is categorized as, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) market in these regions.

Grab Your Report at an Impressive Discount @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012701968/discount

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market – By Dosage Form

1.3.2 Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market – By Indication

1.3.3 Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market – By End User

1.3.4 Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. NON-STEROIDAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUGS (NSAID) MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. NON-STEROIDAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUGS (NSAID) MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

6. NON-STEROIDAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUGS (NSAID) MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1. NON-STEROIDAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUGS (NSAID) – GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2. NON-STEROIDAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUGS (NSAID) – GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027

6.3. MARKET POSITIONING/MARKET SHARE

Continue…..

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets