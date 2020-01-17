Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market Landscape Assessment By Type, Opportunities And Higher Mortality Rates By 2027

The Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Off-highway electric vehicles are the zero-emissions vehicles that match the power and robustness for the toughest off-road jobs and performance and agility required for urban applications. These vehicles designed and built with the off-road tires, front and rear suspensions, and traction equivalent to a four-wheel-drive diesel vehicle deliver outstanding productivity in tough environments such as rough terrain, farms, vineyards, hilly terrains, dirt roads, construction sites, and others.

The “Global Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the off-highway electric vehicle industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the off-highway electric vehicle market with detailed market segmentation by equipment type, propulsion type, battery capacity, application, and geography. The global off-highway electric vehicle market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading off-highway electric vehicle market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The operational efficiency of an off-highway electric vehicle is 20-25% higher when compared to diesel-based ones. Moreover, these vehicles can help manufacturers comply with emission parameters in several countries. The life and operating power of these vehicles are superlative than any other vehicle. Thus, all these factors are propelling the demand for off-highway electric vehicles, which in turn supports the off-highway electric vehicle market growth. Further, the increasing demand for advanced equipment in the industrial sector is anticipated to boost the off-highway electric vehicle market growth in the coming years.

The global off-highway electric vehicle market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, propulsion type, battery capacity, and application. Based on equipment type, the market is segmented as excavator, tractor, dozer, loader, lawn mower, sprayer, and others. Based on propulsion type, the off-highway electric vehicle market is divided into hybrid electric and battery electric. On basis of battery capacity, the market is bifurcated into Less than 50 kWh, 50-200 kWh, 200-500 kWh, and More than 500 kWh. Further, based on application the market is segmented as construction, mining, and agriculture.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global off-highway electric vehicle market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The off-highway electric vehicle market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Caterpillar Inc.

Deere & Company

Epiroc AB

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr Group

Sandvik AB

Terex Corporation

Volvo Construction Equipment

The report analyzes factors affecting off-highway electric vehicle market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the off-highway electric vehicle market for each region.

The reports cover key developments in the off-highway electric vehicle market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from off-highway electric vehicle market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for off-highway electric vehicle in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the off-highway electric vehicle market.

The report also includes the profiles of key off-highway electric vehicle companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key development in the past five years.

