Oncology Drugs Market Global Forecast, Trends, Demand, Scenario to 2027 – Pfizer, Merck, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, Novartis , F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, AbbVie, Astellas, CELGENE

In the recent years, the increased developments in pharmaceutical industry continue to make cancer more treatable. The rising prevalence of cancer led to rise in demand for cancer drugs worldwide. The oncology drugs are used in the diagnosis of cancer depends upon the stages of the progression. Different types of cancer such as, endocrine cancer, blood cancer, lung cancer, skin cancer, bone cancer, genitourinary cancer, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, head & neck cancer, eye cancer and gynaecologic cancer can be treated by oncology drugs.

The Oncology drugs market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as, increasing demand for oncology medications worldwide, growing research activities in cancer diagnosis and rising demand for personalized medicines. Moreover, the worldwide growing geriatric population is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the oncology drugs market.

The List of Companies-

Pfizer, Merck, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, Novartis, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, AbbVie, Astellas, CELGENE

The “Global Oncology Drugs Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of oncology drugs market with detailed market segmentation by drug class type, indication and geography. The global oncology drugs market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading oncology drugs market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Global oncology drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug class type and indication. Based on drug class type, the market is segmented as, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy (biologic therapy) and hormonal therapy. On the basis of indication, the global oncology drugs market is segmented as, lung cancer, stomach cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, esophagus cancer, cervical cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer and others.

The Report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global oncology drugs market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The oncology drugs market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Reports cover key developments in the oncology drugs market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from oncology drugs market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for oncology drugs market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the oncology drugs market.

