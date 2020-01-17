Online Food Delivery Platform Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2024 | GrubHub, Food Panda, Just Eat, Zomato, Delivery Hero, Deliveroo, OLO, Takeaway, Swiggy

Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

Online food delivery is a courier service in which a restaurant, store, or independent food delivery company delivers food to a customer.

This report studies the Online Food Delivery Platform market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online Food Delivery Platform market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online Food Delivery Platform.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: GrubHub, Food Panda, Just Eat, Zomato, Delivery Hero, Deliveroo, OLO, Takeaway, Swiggy, Alibaba Group(Ele.me), Postmates, MEITUAN, Spoonful, Caviar, Uber Eats, DoorDash

Market Segment by Type, covers

Restaurant-controlled

Independent

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

B2B

B2C

Others

Table of Content:

1 Online Food Delivery Platform Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 GrubHub

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 GrubHub Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Food Panda

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Food Panda Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Just Eat

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Online Food Delivery Platform Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Just Eat Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Zomato

3 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size by Regions

5 North America Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue by Countries

8 South America Online Food Delivery Platform Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Online Food Delivery Platform by Countries

10 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Segment by Type

11 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Segment by Application

12 Global Online Food Delivery Platform Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

