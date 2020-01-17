Over-The-Counter Drugs Market: The Next Booming Segment in the World | Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Over-the-counter drugs are sold to the customer without a prescription of the doctor. They are typically used for minor health problems and are available at local pharmacies and shops. They are safe and effective when consumed according to the physician’s directions. OTC drugs can be readily available in pharmacies and online health websites worldwide. Over the counter drugs are generally taken off the shelf. OTC drugs also include dietary supplements which are intended to deliver desired nutrients to the body to increase the quantity of an individual’s diet. The over-the-counter drug market is expected to grow exponentially in the forecast period owing to the factors such as improvement in lifestyle and aging of baby boomers, increasing penetration among emerging economies, favorable regulatory framework, and innovation in OTC products. Furthermore, the inclination of pharmaceutical companies towards OTC drugs from RX drugs is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Top Competitors of Market: Alkem Health Care, Bayer CropScience Limited, Cipla Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Ipsen Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Procter & Gamble, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Over-The-Counter Drugs Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the over-the-counter drugs market with detailed market segmentation by product type, distribution channel, and geography. The global over-the-counter drugs market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading over-the-counter drugs market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global over-the-counter drugs market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market is classified as dermatology products, weight-loss or dietary products, sleeping aids, gastrointestinal products, cough, cold, and flu products, analgesics, vitamins, mineral, and supplements (VMS), ophthalmic products, and other product types. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacy and other distribution channels

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global over-the-counter drugs market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The over-the-counter drugs market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting over-the-counter drugs market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Over-the-counter drugs market in these regions

