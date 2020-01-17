Pedicle Screws Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product Type (Polyaxial Pedicle Screw Systems, Monoaxial Pedicle Screw Systems, and Other Pedicle Screw Systems)

The report on “Pedicle Screws Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Pedicle screws are accessories used majorly during the spinal fusion procedures that helps to provide extra support and strength to the fusion during its healing period. These screws are placed above and below the fused vertebrae. The screws themselves do not fixate the spinal segment, but act as firm anchor points that can then be connected with a rod. The removal of these screws is not necessary until the patients experience discomfort from these screws.

The pedicle screws market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing number of spinal injuries, growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries and technological advancements in spinal fusion devices. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness regarding advanced surgical procedures.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. DePuy Synthes, 2. Zimmer Biomet , 3. Globus Medical Inc. , 4. B. Braun Melsungen AG , 5. Stryker , 6. Medtronic , 7. RTI Surgical, Inc. , 8. K2M, Inc. , 9. Orthofix International N.V. , 10. Alphatec Spine, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Alphatec Holdings, Inc.)

The “Global Pedicle Screws Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Pedicle Screws market with detailed market segmentation by mounting location, vehicle type and geography. The global Pedicle Screws market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Pedicle Screws market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Pedicle Screws market based on various segments.

The report analyzes factors affecting Pedicle Screws market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Pedicle Screws market in these regions.

