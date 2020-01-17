Pen Tablet Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Forecast to 2027 by ADESSO INC, MONOPRICE, TURCOMUSA

The global pen tablet market accounted to US$ 348.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 803.9 Mn by 2027.

Globally, several countries have undertaken initiatives to propel the digitization across industries, which is expected to ease and smoothen various activities in the industries. The rapid escalation in digitalization practices is influencing various industries to procure advanced electronics to shift from paper-based work to digital content based work. The shift towards digital content based work facilitates in completion of desired work in lesser time and with higher accuracy. Countries such as China, India, Japan, the US, and the UK among others are the pioneers in undertaking digitization practices. Some of the prominent initiatives include; Digital China, Digital India, and Horizon 2020 by EU among others. These initiatives are boosting the procurement of pen tablets in respective countries attributing to the advantages of pen tablets and the rising demand for such electronics in various industries. Moreover, various industries in China, the US, and Japan have heavily integrated pen tablets to boost the digital content and the same is expected to continue in the coming years.

Companies Mentioned:

ADESSO INC.

GAOMON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

HUION ANIMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

MONOPRICE, INC

PARBLO TECH CO, LTD

PENPOWER TECHNOLOGY LTD.

SHENZHEN UGEE TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD

TURCOMUSA

WACOM CO., LTD.

XPPEN TECHNOLOGY CO.

Every crucial and decisive detail for the development of the market and the restraining factors that may hamper the market in near future is mentioned with solutions in the report. Segmentation of the Pen Tablet Market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends and restrictions of the segments and sub-segments are mentioned in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Pen Tablet Market.

Strategic Insights

New market initiatives were observed off late by companies in global pen tablet market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2019: XP-Pen Deco Pro Won the 2019 Red Dot Design Award. In its deliberations, the Red Dot jury honored the Deco Pro for combining traditional input methods with a graphics tablet in an intelligent way and enhancing and enriching the creative process.

2018: Wacom Co., Ltd. team up with Magic Leap to deliver spatial computing and pen input solution. Through this collaboration, both the companies aim to provide the best instruments for creative expression and their unique solution, combining precision pen input with spatial computing.

2018: XP-Pen entered into a strategic and technical cooperation with Ugee Technology Co. Ltd and Hanvon Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Pen Tablet market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Pen Tablet market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Pen Tablet market

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Pen Tablet Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the Pen Tablet Market in the five major regions.

