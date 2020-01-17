Personal And Entry Level Storage Market 2027 Business Development Technology and Growth Analysis – Cisco Systems,Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi Vantara, IBM Corporation

The personal and entry level storage is experiencing a massive demand with rising in data generation and need for backup of the same. High proliferation of the internet, advancements in technology and increasing penetration of smart devices such as laptops, phones are directly influencing the current market landscape. The North American market is experiencing high demands with extensive media and entertainment industry as an end-user.

The global personal and entry level storage market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing penetration of the internet, coupled with a rising volume of digital data. Moreover, the low cost of storage devices is further expected to boost market growth. However, data privacy and security concerns are likely to hamper the growth of personal and entry level storage market. On the other hand, the growing need for data backup is expected to offer significant opportunities to the major players of the personal and entry level storage market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc.,Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi Vantara, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Seagate Technology LLC, Symantec Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Western Digital Corporation

The “Global Personal And Entry Level Storage Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of personal and entry level storage market with detailed market segmentation by product type, technology, industry vertical and geography. The global personal and entry level storage market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading personal and entry level storage market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global personal and entry level storage market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology and industry vertical. Based on product type, the market is segmented as cloud based storage and non-cloud based storage. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as Serial Attached SCSI (SAS), Direct Attached Storage (DAS), Network Attached Storage (NAS), Cloud based storage and others. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as media and entertainment, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, public sector and others.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. PERSONAL AND ENTRY LEVEL STORAGE MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. PERSONAL AND ENTRY LEVEL STORAGE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. PERSONAL AND ENTRY LEVEL STORAGE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. PERSONAL AND ENTRY LEVEL STORAGE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT TYPE

8. PERSONAL AND ENTRY LEVEL STORAGE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY

9. PERSONAL AND ENTRY LEVEL STORAGE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

10. PERSONAL AND ENTRY LEVEL STORAGE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. PERSONAL AND ENTRY LEVEL STORAGE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

12.2. DELL INC.

12.3. HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP

12.4. HITACHI VANTARA

12.5. IBM CORPORATION

12.6. NETAPP, INC.

12.7. SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY LLC

12.8. SYMANTEC CORPORATION

12.9. TOSHIBA CORPORATION

12.10. WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION

13. APPENDIX

