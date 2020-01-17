Plasterboard Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2027|ETEX, Jason Plasterboard Co., Ltd., American Gypsum Company

Plasterboard is used to create partitions and lining, including ceilings, floors, and interior walls. Popularly known as gypsum board, drywall. It holds gypsum plaster sandwiched between layers of thick sheets. It is used to keep a building fire resistant, free from fungi and from further possibilities. One of the major driver for the growth of Plasterboard market is the increase in industrialization and urbanization with customer base going with long-lasting, and sturdy material getting used in construction process giving time minimization.

High cost associated with the plasterboard method as well as less of awareness regarding such method can be restraining factors in the market. Increased investment in R&D, switching from traditional ways to water free construction techniques in an eco-friendly way resulting in better performance in construction, which will bring new opportunities in the market in coming years.

The “Global Plasterboard Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Plasterboard industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Plasterboard market with detailed market segmentation by form, type, end-use sector and geography. The global Plasterboard market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Plasterboard market based on form, type and end-use sector. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Plasterboard market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 15 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key Plasterboard market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are ETEX, Jason Plasterboard Co., Ltd., American Gypsum Company, Saint-Gobain S.A., Knauf Gips KG, USG Corporation, Lafarge Holcim Group, National Gypsum Company, Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd., and Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC.

