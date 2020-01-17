Polyurethane Sealants Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Splendor Industry Company Limited, Sunstar Engineering, Inc.

A sealant is a material used for sealing something to make it watertight or airtight. It fills gaps, allows expansion and contraction of building materials, and enhances aesthetics. In the building and construction industry, a sealant is taken to be same as caulking, and it helps in blocking dust, sound, and heat transmission. Polyurethane sealants are organic compounds generated as a result of a reaction between glycol and isocyanate. These sealants are used for sealing, waterproofing decks, trims, and wood flooring. Polyurethane sealants are of two types, namely, one component and two component. One component polyurethanes sealants find their applications in sealing roofs, electrical cable an in plumbing. Two-component polyurethane sealants are used in industries where there is a need for rapid property development. An enormous increase in demand for high performance materials with highly moisture resistant and esthetic appeal characteristics is driving the growth in polyurethane sealants market. Along with this, revolutionary advances in safety, and ease of application as a result of polyurethane sealant bonding has also propelled the growth in the market.

Top Competitors of Market: Arkema S. A., BASF, Hodgson Sealants, Kommerling Chemische Fabrik Kg, Mapei S. p. A., PCI Augsburg GmbH, Selena Co. , SA, Sika AG, Splendor Industry Company Limited, Sunstar Engineering, Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Polyurethane sealants Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the polyurethane sealants market with detailed market segmentation by type, end use industry and geography. The global polyurethane sealants market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading polyurethane sealants players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global polyurethane sealants market is segmented on the basis of type, end use industry and geography. On the basis of type, the market classify into one component, two component and others. On the basis of end use industry the market is broken into building & construction, automotive, general industrial, marine and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the polyurethane sealants market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The polyurethane sealants market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the polyurethane sealants market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the polyurethane sealants market in these regions.

