Power MOSFET market | Toshiba, IXYS, Power Integration

Power MOSFET market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios.

The global power MOSFET market was valued at $3,730 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $6,340 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2023. A power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) is a type of metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor designed to handle significant power levels with optimum power loss.

MOSFET is a type of insulated gate bipolar transistor with high switching speed and enhanced efficiency at low-voltage operations. It utilizes vertical structures with source and drain terminals at opposite sides of the chip. In addition, power MOSFETS are widely used in three modes: n-channel enhancement-mode, p-channel enhancement-mode, or n-channel depletion mode. Moreover, various technologies, such as vertical diffused MOS (VDMOS), double diffused MOS, trench MOS, UMOS, VMOS, and others, are used for the structuring of the MOSFET.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Infineon Technologies AG

Fairchild Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Digi-Key Electronics

Toshiba Corporation

IXYS Corporation

Power Integration

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario.

