Probiotics Market 2027 Trends and Future Prospects by Top Manufactures- BioGaia, Chr Hansen Holding, Danone, Ganeden and Lifeway Foods

The Probiotics Market to 2027 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Probiotics market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Probiotics are live bacteria that are useful for the digestive system. They are also called as good microorganisms and promote human health when consumed in enough quantities. Probiotic are useful in preventing and treating inflammatory conditions, such as pouchitis, inflammatory bowel diseases, and chronic stomach inflammation. It also helps in treating constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, acid reflux, spastic colon, and reducing the recurrence of the bladder and colorectal cancer. Probiotics produce vitamins such as B6, B12, and K2, and aid the absorption of minerals such as iron, calcium, and magnesium. Thus, they are called as new vitamins.

The key factors driving the probiotics market are rising demand from functional food and dietary supplements industry and increasing health consciousness among consumers. Strong scientific evidence for disease treatment and auxiliary health benefits provided including curing intestinal inflammation, urogenital infection and bad gut bacteria treatment should facilitate the probiotics product demand globally. However, factors such as strict international quality standards and regulations for probiotic products and high research and development costs for developing new probiotic strains act as a threat to probiotic market growth. A ban on the use of antibiotics and growth promoters in Europe lead to high demand for probiotics as an alternative which further provides a developing opportunity for the market players over the forecast period.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of super foods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The Probiotics market is segmented based on Type, Form and Applications. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

Leading companies profiled in the report include:

1. BioGaia AB

2. Chr Hansen Holding A/S

3. Danone S. A.

4. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

5. Ganeden, Inc

6. Lifeway Foods, Inc.

7. Nestle S. A

8. Probi AB

9. Protexin

10. Yakult Honsha Co. , Ltd.

The global probiotics market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, end use, application and distribution channel. On the basis of ingredient the global probiotics market is segmented into lactobacilli, bifidobacterium, streptococcus, bacillus, and others. The probiotics market on the basis of the end use the market is classified into human, and animal. On the basis of application, the probiotics market is classified into functional food & beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed. Likewise, by distribution channel the global probiotics market is bifurcated into supermarkets, pharmacies, online, and others.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Probiotics industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report answers the following key aspects:

Probiotics Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Existing market trends.

Factors driving Probiotics market growth.

Future opportunities in the Global Probiotics Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

