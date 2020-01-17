Propanol Market Comprehensive Analysis Reveals Superb Growth | Royal Dutch Shell plc, Sasol Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, Tokuyama Corporation

The propanol is primary alcohol which is industrially produced by the catalytic dehydrogenation of propionaldehyde. It is a colorless liquid and a major constituent of fusel oil. Propanol is a commonly used solvent and intermediate used in industries to produce other solvents such as antifreezes, lacquer formulations, soaps, dye solutions, and window cleaners. It acts as an intermediate in the manufacture of halides, propyl amines, and propyl acetate. In medical industries, propanol is used in several medicines including inhalants and as antiseptics in the manufacture of hand sanitizers solutions and wipes. Also, cosmetic applications of the compound includes polish remover and perfumes. The propanol market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demands from paints and coatings industries coupled with the growth of the construction and automotive sectors. Rapid developments in the pharmaceutical industry is another major factor driving the growth of the propanol market. However, high VOC emissions and solvent recycling technology restrict the growth of the propanol market. Nonetheless, the market is likely to showcase growth opportunity with growing demands for industrial solvents in the emerging economies.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study: BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, LCY GROUP, LG Chem, OXEA GmbH, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Sasol Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, Tokuyama Corporation

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Propanol Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of propanol market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global propanol market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading propanol market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global propanol market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as isopropanol and n-propanol. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as direct solvent, chemical intermediate, household & personal care, pharmaceutical, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global propanol market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The propanol market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting propanol market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the propanol market in these regions.

