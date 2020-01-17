Protein Bar Market Boosted By Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations with Key Player Atkins Nutritionals, Caveman, Clif Bar and Company, General Mills, Kellogg Co.

The Protein Bar Market to 2027 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Protein Bar market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Protein bars are a convenient and faster way to get more protein and are known to increase the muscle mass of the body. These products also help in increasing the rate of protein synthesis and assist in maintaining body fat. These bars are high in protein; hence, they are used by athletes, sportspersons, or individuals who undergo strenuous exercise.

The protein bar market is estimated to grow during the forecast period owing to increasing health consciousness and an increasing number of fitness centers and health clubs. However, the high price of protein bars is expected to limit the growth of the protein bar market. On the other hand, a growing demand for protein bars for women is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the protein bar market during the forecast period.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of super foods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The Protein Bar market is segmented based on Type, Form and Applications. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

Leading companies profiled in the report include:

1.Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.

2.Caveman

3.Clif Bar and Company

4.General Mills, Inc.

5.Kellogg Co.

6.Natural Balance Foods

7.Naturell India Pvt. Ltd.

8.PREMIER PROTEIN

9.QuestNutrition

10.THE WHITEWAVE FOODS COMPANY

The global protein bar market is segmented on the basis of protein source, product type and distribution channel. Based on protein source, the market is segmented as animal based and plant based. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as, energy bars, meal replacement bars, snack bars, and other types. On the basis of distribution channel the market is categorized as convenience stores, online stores, specialist retailers, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and other distribution channels.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Protein Bar industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report answers the following key aspects:

Protein Bar Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Existing market trends.

Factors driving Protein Bar market growth.

Future opportunities in the Global Protein Bar Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

