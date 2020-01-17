Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Set to Register 16.3% CAGR During 2019-2024 | Alexander Mann Solutions, KellyOCG, Manpower Group, Randstad, ADP, Adecco, Hudson, KORN FERRY

Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

The RPO is a sub-segment of human resource outsourcing (HRO) in which the recruitment processes are outsourced to external or third-party service providers. External service providers can manage end-to-end or a part of the recruitment process on behalf of the client organization’s HR department.

The global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market is valued at 5293.3 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 9686.1 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO).

This report studies the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Alexander Mann Solutions, KellyOCG, Manpower Group, Randstad, ADP, Adecco, Hudson, KORN FERRY, Allegis Group, Hays

Market Segment by Type, covers

Permanent Workforce

Flexible Workforce

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Telecom

Healthcare

Energy

Manufacturing

