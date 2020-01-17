Redistribution Layer Material Market is Anticipated to Gain Moderate CAGR by 2027

Redistribution Layer Material Market to 2027 by Material (Polyimide (PI), Polybenzoxazole (PBO), Benzocylobutene (BCB), and Others); and Application (FOWLP and 2.5D/3D IC Packaging)

Semiconductor fabrications are resulting in the rising levels of automation in the manufacturing sector worldwide. As a result, it is being said that the demand for billions of things to get connected over the internet will ripple through the entire value chain, from software and services until the semiconductor devices. With the ongoing pace of IoT emergence and deployments across the globe, semiconductor industry is expected to play a key role and thus benefit from innovations across the technology value chain. As the cloud economy becomes mainstream in the IoT era, semiconductor companies need to continuously innovate to drive connectivity across the IoT value chain. Additionally, IoT-connected products and applications would require chips with an ultra-small form factor, low power consumption and wireless connectivity options. With the increased adoption of IoT sensor products like smart watches and glasses, as well as smartphones and other wearable devices, the semiconductor industry drives Micro electro mechanical (MEMS) sensor platforms with the power advantages of lower technology nodes and increased functionality on a single small form-factor die.

Manufacturing of consumer electronics, healthcare related products, automobiles, and defense industries are some of the prominent industry verticals that have been prolific in the automation integrations into the manufacturing assembly lines. Automation integration requires additional functionalities to be added on the chips for translating the manual operations to automated ones. Increasing the functionalities on chips while maintaining the size of the chip is made possible with the help of redistribution layer material and therefore, these manufacturing sectors are anticipated to drive the demands for redistribution layer material drastically during the forecast period. The global redistribution layer material market is estimated to rise to US$ 794.5 Mn by the year 2027 from US$ 105.4 Mn in the year 2018, growing at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

The redistribution layer material market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from four different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region in the usage of redistribution layer materials. The major reason for this is the presence of large semiconductor manufacturing hub in the region. Taiwan, China, South Korea, Vietnam are some of the important countries in Asia that comprise of large semiconductor manufacturing units. Also, inexpensive labor, skilled professionals, and lesser cost of raw materials in this region is another factor driving the growth of semiconductor industry in Asia and in turn favoring the growth of RDL materials market in the region. Geographically, Asia Pacific will have the largest share in the Redistribution Layer Material market by 2027, owing to rapid technological developments, numerous investments and supportive Government policies for the semiconductor industry in South East Asian countries.

The report segments the global redistribution layer material market as follows:

Global Redistribution Layer Material Market – By Material

Polyimide (PI)

Polybenzoxazole (PBO)

Benzocylobutene (BCB)

Others

Global Redistribution Layer Material Market – By Application

FOWLP

2.5D/3D IC Packaging

Global Redistribution Layer Material Market – By 2.5D/3D IC Packaging

High Bandwidth Memory (HBM)

Multi-Chip Integration

Package on Package (FOPOP)

Others

The List of Companies

1. Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE group)

2. Amkor Technology, Inc.

3. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

4. Hitachi Chemical DuPont MicroSystems L.L.C.

5. Infineon Technologies AG

6. Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.(JCET)

7. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

8. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

9. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

10. SK HYNIX INC.

11. Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd

12. The Dow Chemical Company

13. Toray Industries, Inc.

14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

