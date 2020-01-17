Reverse Logistics Market Global Market Opportunity Assessment Study 2027|C.H. Robinson, DB Schenker, Delcart, Deliveryontime Logistics Pvt. Ltd

Reverse logistics can be defined as the process of movement of products from final delivery to supplier or manufacturer when the customer returns the products due to reasons such as wrong products delivered, bad quality, and others. Type of return in reverse logistics consists of recalls, commercial returns, repairable returns, end-of-use returns, and end-of-life returns. Recalls can be referred as recalling huge amount of products due to the potential threat of malfunction due to missing or damaged part. Return related to delivery of wrong product is considered under commercial returns whereas return of damaged products is considered in repairable returns. Furthermore, returned products, which are resalable falls under end-of-use returns and products returned due to legislative or contractual obligations are considered in end-of-life returns.

Reverse logistics has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to development of the e-commerce industry.

The global reverse logistics market is segmented based on return type, end user, and region. Based on return type, the market is classified into recalls, commercial returns, repairable returns, end-of-use returns, and end-of-life returns. Based on end user it is categorized into e-commerce, automotive, pharmaceutical, consumer electronic, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the reverse logistics market include C.H. Robinson, DB Schenker, Delcart, Deliveryontime Logistics Pvt. Ltd., FedEx Corporation, Kintetsu World Express, Reverse Logistics Company, The Deutsche Post AG, United Parcel Service, Yusen Logistics Co, Ltd., and others.

Key Benefits for Reverse Logistics Market:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global reverse logistics market along with the current trends and future estimations

The overall market potential is determined

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Reverse Logistics Market Key Market Segments:

By Return Type

Recalls

Commercial returns

Repairable returns

End-of-use returns

End-of-life returns

By End User

E-commerce

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Electronic

Others

Table Of Contents:

Introduction Reverse Logistics Market Key Takeaways Research Methodology Reverse Logistics Market Landscape Market – Key Market Dynamics Reverse Logistics Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Industry Landscape Reverse Logistics Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

