Ride-Hailing Service Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027 – Didi Chuxing Technology, Gett, GrabTaxi Holdings Pte., Lyft, Taxify OU, Uber Technologies and zTrip

Ride-hailing refers to booking rides and paying for its service via a smartphone app with a transportation network company such as Lyft or Uber. Ride-hailing includes an array of companies and services, comprising traditional taxis as well as car services. The all-embracing concept of ride-hailing is that a customer rents a car or hires a driver to take them accurately where they want to go. It is somewhat like waving to a taxi from the street, virtually hailing a car and driver from an app, or calling up a car service through phone.

The increasing trend of on-demand transportation services, lower car ownership rate, and establishment of employment opportunities are some of the key drivers propelling the ride-hailing service market growth. Furthermore, the increasing number of smartphone users, coupled with rising internet penetration, is also fueling the growth of the ride-hailing service market. However, strict government regulations may act as a restraining factor to the ride-hailing service market growth.

The global ride-hailing service market is segmented on the basis of service type, vehicle type, and end-user. Based on the service type, the market is segmented into e-hailing and car rental. By vehicle type, the ride-hailing market is categorized into two & three wheeler, four wheeler, and others. The end-user segment of ride-hailing service market is classified into commercial and personal.

Top Leading Market Players:

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Daimler AG (Car2Go) Delphi Technologies (NuTonomy) Didi Chuxing Technology Co. , Ltd. Gett GrabTaxi Holdings Pte. Ltd Lyft, Inc. Taxify OU Uber Technologies Inc. zTrip

The Ride-Hailing Service Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Ride-Hailing Service Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

