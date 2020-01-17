Safety Needles Market In-Dep’t Analysis, Outlook and Size with Forecast 2019 to 2026

Safety Needles Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The safety needles market accounted for $1,609 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $3,009 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Safety needle is a hollow, cylindrical needle bearing a puncturing point at the tip, which is attached to a syringe. It is used across medical settings in different applications such as drug delivery, vaccination and blood specimen collection for examination and research purposes. These needles are referred to as safety needles due to the extra function they perform. For instance, these safety devices are equipped with sheaths used to cover the needle to prevent needlestick injuries, which can cause lethal infections. Moreover, these needles use different systems to provide safety against needlestick injuries such as active safety needles require manual activation, whereas passive safety needles do not require any activation and are automatic.

The factors that boost the growth of safety needles market include surge in prevalence of needlestick injuries and increase in cases of chronic diseases & infections. Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of safety needles. However, factors such as high price of these needles and availability of alternative modes of drug delivery restrain the growth of the market. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The global safety needle market is segmented based on product, end user and region. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into active safety needles and passive safety needles. By end user, it is categorized into hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers, diabetic patients, family practice, psychiatry and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, Czech Republic, Republic of Moldova, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Ukraine, Greece and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Lebanon, Jordan and rest of LAMEA).

