Seaweed Market Is Growing At a High CAGR by 2027 According To a New Research Report by Key Player Annie Chun’s, Cargill, Chase Organics, CJ Foods and Irish Seaweeds

The Seaweed Market to 2027 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Seaweed market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Seaweed is called macrophytic algae or microalgae that is grown in the shallow waters. It is used as a natural alternative owing to its antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties. These properties of seaweed also help to control blood pressure and blood cholesterol level. Seaweed is available in various forms, and the extracts are widely used across the food, feed and fertilizers industries. Seaweed is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, dietary fiber, necessary amino acids, and vitamins A, B, C, and E. It also provides health benefits by improving digestion and weight management. Furthermore, they consist of various essential minerals such as calcium, iodine, iron, copper, selenium, magnesium, manganese, and zinc. Seaweed is rich in phytonutrients, including sulfated polysaccharides that have anti-inflammatory, and antiviral.

Seaweed market is driven by increasing use of seaweed into various herbal products and raising awareness of the use of multiple species of seaweed into food and feed applications. Also, high volume of seaweed consumption into hydrocolloid production coupled with upsurge demand from European countries further propel the growth of the seaweed market. However, excessive consumption of seaweed may lead to health issues is anticipated to be a major restraining factor for the seaweed market. Moreover, increasing use of seaweed in biofuel may create a new market opportunity for the market player over the projected period.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of super foods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The Seaweed market is segmented based on Type, Form and Applications. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

Leading companies profiled in the report include:

1. Annie Chun’s, Inc.

2. Cargill, Incorporated

3. Chase Organics

4. CJ FOODS. INC.

5. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company,

6. gimMe Health Foods Inc.

7. Irish Seaweeds

8. Maine Coast Sea Vegetables, Inc.

9. Mara Seaweed

10. Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group

The global seaweed market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. On the basis of type the global seaweed market is segmented into red, brown, and green. The seaweed market on the basis of the application is classified into human food, hydrocolloids, fertilizers, animal feed additive, and others.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Seaweed industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report answers the following key aspects:

Seaweed Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Existing market trends.

Factors driving Seaweed market growth.

Future opportunities in the Global Seaweed Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

