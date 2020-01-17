Security Information and Event Management Market 2019 and it Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future key players like Assuria, EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, LogRhythm

Security Information and Event Management Market includes the competitive landscape section which provides the full and in-depth analysis of the current market trends, changing technologies and developments that will be beneficial for the companies, which are competing in the market. The report offers an overview of revenue, demand, and supply of data, futuristic cost, and growth analysis during the projected year.

Security Information and event management is used for real-time analysis of security alerts generated in organizations IT infrastructure network hardware and application. It refers to the software as well as product services that integrates security information management (SIM) and security event management (SEM). This allow the company to track and analyze the security and permit them to adhere to legal compliance for protecting its IT system in future.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Security Information and Event Management Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

The significant drivers of security information and event management market are rising level of sophistication in cybercrimes and increasing compliance and regulatory mandates. The mounting demand of SIEM anomaly detection are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for security information and event management market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

Companies profiled in this report includes, Assuria, EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, LogRhythm, McAfee, SolarWinds, Splunk, TIBCO Software, Trustwave Holdings among others.

The global security information and event management market is segmented on the basis of solutions, services, and verticals. Based solutions, the market is segmented as Patch Management, Log and Event Management, Firewall Security Management, and Others. On the basis of the services the market is segmented as Integration, Consulting, and Support. Similarly, based on verticals, the market is segmented into Healthcare, Energy and Utility, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Retail, and Others.

The overall automated storage and retrieval system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the automated storage and retrieval system market.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the global security information and event management market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the security information and event management market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global security information and event management market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the security information and event management market?

