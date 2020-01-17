Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market to 2027 – Farsoon Technologies, Prodways Group, Formlabs, Renishaw

The selective laser sintering equipment is a manufacturing technology that is armed with a laser to sinter powdered plastic material into a 3D model based in a solid structure. The selective laser sintering equipment uses thermal energy to selectively fuses the region of a powder bed. Plastic bed- commonly known as SLS and metal base- widely known as DMLS (Direct metal laser sintering) are the two crucial standard powder beds. Furthermore, selective laser sintering equipment is used in 3D printing technologies, which improves and avoids the design from failing during production, electronics, packaging, manufacturing for aerospace hardware, connectors, and homeland security.

Rising demand for healthcare and medical devices, growing demand for 3D equipment in robot building are the major factors driving the growth of the selective laser sintering equipment market. However, complex applications and high risk associated with SLS equipment, lack of standard process controls, and difficulties in using SLS printing software are some of the factors restraining the growth of the selective laser sintering equipment market. The industries are more focusing on the research and development to enhance the prototypes for GPS products, which predicts to boost the growth of selective laser sintering equipment market during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

– 3D Systems Corporation

– EOS GmbH

– Farsoon Technologies

– Prodways Group

– Formlabs, Inc.

– Ricoh Company, Ltd.

– Concept Laser GmbH

– Renishaw PLC.

– Sinterit Sp. Z O.O.

– Sintratec AG

The global Selective laser sintering equipment market is segmented on the basis of laser type, material, application, industry. On the basis of laser type, the market is segmented as solid laser, gas laser. On the basis of material, the market is segmented as metal, nylon. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as tooling, heavy equipment and machinery, robotics. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented as automotive, aerospace and aeronautics, consumer goods, machinery and equipment, art and fashion, medical devices, others.

Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Selective Laser Sintering Equipment market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Selective Laser Sintering Equipment market is provided.

