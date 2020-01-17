Sensing Cable Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Forecast to 2027 – Key Players: Cable USA, NKT Photonics, nVent, PCB Piezotronics, RLE Technologies

The sensing cables are cables that are used for monitoring the external environment and avoid any unwanted machine or process failure. These cables enable continuous measurements of changes in temperature, pressure, sound, strain, or vibrations along the entire length of the cable. These are used in areas to avoid potential problems such as leakages and fire.

The sensing cable market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands from the industries owing to high reliability and sensitivity for different applications. Moreover, increasing adoption of safety measures to prevent damages caused due to accidental leakages of hazardous gases and oil is further expected to drive the growth of the sensing cable market. Nonetheless, the growing dependency on technology is likely to fuel the growth of the sensing cable market over the forecast period.

Cable USA

NKT Photonics A/S

nVent

PCB Piezotronics

RLE Technologies

Sensornet Limited

Silixa Ltd

THERMOCOAX

TTK S.A.S.

Yokogawa Electric

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets