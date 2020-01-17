Smart Shoe Market boosted by rising demand for digitization in organizations with 361 Degree, Adidas AG, DIGITSOLE, Ducere Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Smart shoe is a brainy technology footwear in which shoe soles are connected to a smartphone application that uses Google map, which assist the user such as showing direction. Smart shoes are equipped with sensors which detects walking data and various features such as health tracking, navigation and positioning. These factors is accounted for the positive growth of smart shoes market.

Increasing demand for technology and booming conceptualization of smart has made the need for smart shoe more popular. Furthermore, the integration of smart technologies and the rising popularity of fashionable smart wearable which fulfills both function and fashion need is expected to boost the growth of the smart shoe market globally. However, lack of technological maturity, presence of alternative, and high cost might hinder the growth of the global smart shoe market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the smart shoe market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

361 Degree

Adidas AG

DIGITSOLE

Ducere Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Li-Ning

Nike, Inc.

Puma SE

SaltedVenture inc.

Stridalyzer (ReTiSense Inc)

Under Armour, Inc.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Smart Shoe Market – By Function

1.3.2 Smart Shoe Market – By End User

1.3.3 Smart Shoe Market – By Distribution Channel

1.3.4 Smart Shoe Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. SMART SHOE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. SMART SHOE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

