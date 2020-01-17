Solar Roofing Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand by 2027 – CleanMax Solar, Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, Jaksons Engineers, Hero Future Energies

Solar roofing is an arrangement of solar panels in a grid form designed to with the use of conventional roofing materials namely: asphalt shingle or slate, and are used to produce electricity. There are different type of solar roofing available in the market such as: On-Grid Type, Off- Grid Type, Hybrid, and Grid-interactive. Some of the major drivers of the solar roofing market are supportive government policies and initiatives and growing demand for solar systems in residential application.

The high cost of installation, storage, as well as power conversion devices, and lack of adequate number of certified installers are some of the factors which may hamper the solar roofing market. However, the mounting prices of fossil fuels and declining costs of solar systems and energy storage devices are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for solar roofing market in the forecast period.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

1.CleanMax Solar

2. Tata Power Solar Systems Limited

3. Jaksons Engineers

4. Hero Future Energies

5. Thermax Limited

6. UNI-SOLAR

7. Applied Solar, Inc.

8. Atlantis Energy Systems, Inc.

9. DRI Energy

10. Solengy Corp.

The “Global Solar Roofing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the solar roofing industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global solar roofing market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global solar roofing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the solar roofing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY SOLAR ROOFING MARKET LANDSCAPE SOLAR ROOFING MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS SOLAR ROOFING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS SOLAR ROOFING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION SOLAR ROOFING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE SOLAR ROOFING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

