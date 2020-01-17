Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market Will Change the Future with key vendors Styropek S.A., Synthos S.A., Taita Chemical Co. Ltd., Versalis S.P.A.

Specialty polystyrene is a polymer which is made from a molecule which can undergo polymerization and is a derivative of benzene. It possess some important characteristics like low melting point, clear, brittle, and low cost. Specialty polystyrene resin has a chemical property of cyclic (ring-shaped) and planar (flat) with a bond of resonance. It has been applicable in various industries such as building & construction, automotive, furniture, etc. It has a unique property which is used in various ways such as extruded polystyrene, insulation board, polystyrene sheet, etc. The global specialty polystyrene resin market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand from construction industry due to its low cost. Furthermore, Increasing use of polystrene due to its low weight design in the automobile and transmission industry is likely to drive the demand for speciality polysterene resin in the coming years. However, rapid change of price of crude oil and high availability of substitute is projected to hinder the growth of specialty polystyrene resin market. Likewise, increase in consumption of polystrene product due to its recyclable nature may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

Top Competitors of Market: BASF SE Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, LG Chem Ltd., Nova Chemicals Corporation, Pacur, Llc., Sekisui Plastics Co., Ltd., Styropek S.A., Synthos S.A., Taita Chemical Co. Ltd., Versalis S.P.A.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the specialty polystyrene resin market with detailed market segmentation by material, type, end-user industry, and geography. The global specialty polystyrene resin market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading specialty polystyrene resin market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global specialty polystyrene resin market is segmented on the basis of function and end-user industry. On the basis of function, the specialty polystyrene resin market is segmented into, protection, insulation, cushioning and others. Based on end-user industry, the global specialty polystyrene resin market is segmented into, packaging, building and construction, automotive and transportation, electronics, healthcare, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global specialty polystyrene resin market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The specialty polystyrene resin market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the specialty polystyrene resin market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the specialty polystyrene resin market in these regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market – By Function

1.3.2 Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market – By End-user Industry

1.3.3 Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. SPECIALTY POLYSTYRENE RESIN MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. SPECIALTY POLYSTYRENE RESIN MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

6. SPECIALTY POLYSTYRENE RESIN MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1. SPECIALTY POLYSTYRENE RESIN – GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2. SPECIALTY POLYSTYRENE RESIN – GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027

6.3. MARKET POSITIONING/MARKET SHARE

7. SPECIALTY POLYSTYRENE RESIN MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FUNCTION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. FUNCTION MARKET FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS

7.3. PROTECTION

Continue…..

