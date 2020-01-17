Spirit Glass Packaging Market Future Scope, Strategy and Outlook Till 2027 | Allied Glass Containers Ltd, Ardagh Group, Bruni Glass S.P.A, Gerresheimer AG

The Europe Spirit Glass Packaging market is accounted to US$ 2,394.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5,481.4 Mn by 2027.

Glass is the most preferred packaging material for packaging alcohol beverages such as spirit, wine, and beer. The capability of spirit glass bottles to preserve the aroma and flavor of the product makes them the most favorable option for packaging in the alcoholic beverage industry. The spirit glass packaging market is mainly driven by factors such as a significant shift of the consumers towards premium and super premium packaging products and increasing production of spirit in European countries. Rising consumption of alcohol further bolsters the demand for spirit glass packaging market.

The Europe spirit glass packaging market by the range of glass has been segmented into standard, premium, and super premium. Standard glass is the most widely used glass for the packaging of alcoholic products due to the easy availability of the products and lower prices. The standard sprit glass is less expansive as compared to other types of glass products such as premium and super premium glass. However, standard glass packaging has the highest market share in the Europe spirit glass packaging market as it is the most common form of packaging and most companies prefer these products for packaging wine, beer, and spirit glass products.

On the basis of the color of glass, the Europe spirit glass packaging market is bifurcated into, bare glass and colored glass. The bare glass bottle is a white crystal bottle used for the packaging of spirit and other alcoholic beverages. It is used for the packaging of spirit due to its characteristics, such as excellent visibility and durability. Spirit, beer, and wine are packaged in colored glass containers. Glass is substantially inert, and hence lacks chemical reactions, which make it a perfect choice for alcoholic beverages. Currently, there is a higher demand for colored glass packaging for alcohol beverages as color can distinguish a glass container, and protects its contents from unwanted ultraviolet rays. Ultraviolet rays affect the taste of the spirit and beer. Thus, owing to its various advantages and features, many beers and spirit manufacturers prefer colored glass.

A key trend which will mainly affect the spirit glass packaging market in the coming year is the significant shift of consumers towards online buying and growth in several e-commerce portals. These enable the consumers to buy anything being in their comfort zone, and spirits aren’t an exception for that. E-commerce channels that sell spirits and hold the tremendous potential of strong growth from a small base. The companies are now aware of the importance of packaging to increase their sales, enhance shelf presence, and to boost their marketing performance. Thus, they are making attempts to invest more in package design and in-store advertising. Also, they are also inventing for novel packaging design techniques in order to promote brand image. These factors are expected to gain traction in the coming times having a significant impact of the spirit glass packaging market.

Some of the players present in spirit glass packaging market are Allied Glass Containers Ltd, Ardagh Group, Bruni Glass S.P.A, Gerresheimer AG, Glassworks International Ltd., Owens-Illinois, Inc., Pont Packaging, Stölzle Glass Group, Vetropack Holding Ltd, and Vidrala among others.

The overall Europe spirit glass packaging market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the spirit glass packaging market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the spirit glass packaging market.

PART 6. EUROPE SPIRIT GLASS PACKAGING MARKET ANALYSIS – BY RANGE OF GLASS

