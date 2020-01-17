Submarine Cable System Market Growing Rapidly With Latest Trends & Future Scope by 2019-2027 | Subcom, LLC, NEC Corporation

The Asia Pacific submarine cable systems market accounted for US$ 5,612.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period 2018-2027, to account for US$ 14,719.3 Mn in 2027. Submarine cable systems are vital in establishing global connectivity and forming the entire internet. The globalized economy today desires a highly secure and reliable internet infrastructure to support the high bandwidth applications effectively and trends of the modern world namely the cloud data centers and Software Defined Networking (SDN). Further, the exponential rise in the Datacenter Interconnect (DCI), cloud computing, artificial intelligence, Big Data, and IoT also boost the demand for robust intercontinental cable infrastructure. Such development in internet infrastructure is projected to deliver huge and potential opportunities for the submarine cable systems market.

The key players operating in the APAC submarine cable systems market include Huawei Marine Networks Co., Limited, Subcom, LLC, NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Nokia Corporation, Hengtong Group Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Nexans SA, Prysmian Group, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation among others.

The submarine cable systems market is fragmented with the presence of several submarine cable providers and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. Various significant developments have been witnessed with regards to the deployments of the submarine cable systems in the Asia Pacific region. with growing demands for increased capacity of the submarine cable systems in the Asian region, a sharp decline in the prices are witnessed over the last two-three years. It gives significant opportunities for the companies to enhance its submarine cable which further develops submarine cable systems market.

On the basis of application, the submarine cable systems market is segmented into communication and energy & power. The communication segment is anticipated to continue its dominance in the submarine cable systems market. Increase in the international bandwidth requirement and improving internet penetration is significantly driving the communication market for submarine cable systems. Further, increasing investments by content providers is proliferating the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. However, energy & power segment is projected to grow at a high rate in the submarine cable systems market.

The overall submarine cable systems market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the submarine cable systems market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the Asia Pacific submarine cable systems market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.

