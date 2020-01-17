Tableau Services Market 2027 Business Development Technology and Growth Analysis – Accenture, Bilytica, Deloitte, LiquidHub, Nabler, Perceptive Analytics

Tableau services are one of the most useful assets for all the organizations which successfully highlights the right information at the right place at the right time and in the right format. Tableau provides server, desktop, and a hosted software which enables end-users/consumers to connect with their data, search with insightful visualization.

The tableau services market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demands for advanced tableau software to ensure proper access over a vast amount of data effectively. Moreover, with an increase in the number of electronic gadgets among the tech-savvy generation such as tablets and smartphones, adoption of tableau services is anticipated to provide large opportunities to the players operating in the tableau services market.

Key players profiled in the report include Accenture plc, Bilytica, Deloitte, LiquidHub, Inc., Nabler, Perceptive Analytics, SA Technologies Inc., Tableau Software, Inc., Unilytics Corporation, Vizual Intelligence Inc.

The “Global Tableau services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the tableau services market with detailed market segmentation by component, product, application, and geography. The global tableau services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading tableau services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global tableau services market is segmented on the basis of service type, enterprise size, and industry vertical. Based service type, the market is segmented into data preparation, maintenance & support, dashboard development & designing, and server development. On the basis of enterprise size, the tableau services market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, the tableau services market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, public sector, healthcare, and retail.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global tableau services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The tableau services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the tableau services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Tableau services in these regions.

