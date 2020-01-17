Text Analytics Market 2025| By Top Key Players IBM , SAP SE, SAS Institute , Clarabridge, Expert Systems, OpenText

The global text analytics market is expected to grow from US$ 3.23 Bn in 2017 to US$ 18.28 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 24.2% between 2017 and 2025.

Text Analytics Market report predicts future market orientation for the forecast period from 2016 to 2025 with the help of past and current market values.

Market Key Players:

IBM Corporation SAP SE SAS Institute Inc. Clarabridge Expert Systems OpenText Corp. Basis Technology Linguamatics

The Text Analytics industry is becoming increasingly dynamic and innovative, with more number of private players enrolling the industry.

The report segments the worldwide Text Analytics based on the type of product, end users, and regions.

Competitive Intelligence is the analysis and collection of information to understand competitive activity, view past market aberration and objectively interpret events. It delivers insight into challenges and marketplace dynamics in a disciplined, structured, and ethical manner using non-published and published sources. The competitive intelligence application of text analytics is gaining a huge growth opportunity owing to the advantages it offers for organizations in tracking their competitors regarding their customers, price, place, promotions, and products. Owing to the insights gained through competitive intelligence by implementing text analytics, organizations are largely investing on text analytics software and model for gaining competitive intelligence.

In the end, the primary and foremost goal of this Text Analytics report is to aid the user check out the market about its definition, distribution, market capability, trends and the obstacles that the market is facing. We have done a knowledgeable and insightful study while developing the research document.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets